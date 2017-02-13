Man returns stolen van to Riverside mortuary after he finds dead body inside, police say
A man stole a van parked outside a mortuary in Riverside early Sunday morning, only to discover there was a body inside, police said. Bobby Joe Washington, 24, returned the van about an hour later, then stole a different van from the same business, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Sun
|SHANNON
|2
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Sun
|MARK
|2
|Brooke Powell is located at 222 Starling Ln. Ri...
|Sun
|BROOKE
|2
|Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave...
|Sun
|MICHELLE
|2
|Jessica Bolter is located at 20409 Harvard Way....
|Sun
|JESSICA
|2
|Review: Partnership for People with Disabilities
|Sat
|Well Well
|17
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Feb 11
|gdgalla
|8
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC