Man returns stolen van to Riverside m...

Man returns stolen van to Riverside mortuary after he finds dead body inside, police say

A man stole a van parked outside a mortuary in Riverside early Sunday morning, only to discover there was a body inside, police said. Bobby Joe Washington, 24, returned the van about an hour later, then stole a different van from the same business, police said.

