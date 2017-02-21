Machete-wielding man tried to swim away from Riverside police, authorities say
A man suspected of trying to rob someone Sunday, Feb. 19, while wielding a machete in Riverside jumped into the Santa Ana River and attempted to swim away from officers pursuing him. James Embrey, 42, a transient, eventually swam to shore and surrendered to officers, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.
