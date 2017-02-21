Kids suffer bruising, bloody noses wh...

Kids suffer bruising, bloody noses when roller coaster inside...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

One child was taken to a nearby hospital and others suffered minor bleeding and bruising after a kids roller coaster ride malfunctioned inside John's Incredible Pizza Company in Riverside. The incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at 6187 Valley Springs Parkway, said Riverside Fire Department Training Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows? 42 min KES 2
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
wsr (Feb '07) Feb 16 iii 48
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
News Chow Down at Oakdale's Testicle Festival (Mar '09) Feb 13 Phart Hungrily 76
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC