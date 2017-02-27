Kids' museum plan for Riverside libra...

Kids' museum plan for Riverside library fizzles

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Visitors enter Riverside's main library in 2015. City leaders must decide the future of the 1960s building now that plans for a children's museum have fallen through./TERRY PIERSON, FILE PHOTO The future of Riverside's main library is again up for discussion, now that plans to create a children's science museum there have been scrapped.

