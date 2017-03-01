'I got to get out of here or die,' ma...

'I got to get out of here or die,' man thought as plane hit his Riverside house

Riverside homeowner Dave Swinfard talks about the moment when a Cessna 310 crashed into his home in Riverside on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Swinfard's home, in the 6000 block of Rhonda Road, is about a half-mile northeast of the airport, was destroyed from the crash and three of the five passengers were killed.

