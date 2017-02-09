El Cajon to start talks with Live Nat...

El Cajon to start talks with Live Nation to manage ECPAC

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

El Cajon is poised to begin formal negotiations with Live Nation to manage the city's 40-year-old East County Performing Arts Center, which has been shuttered since 2009. City Manager Doug Williford said Thursday the city has been in informal talks with the Los Angeles-based entertainment company since August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri... Feb 12 SHANNON 2
Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv... Feb 12 MARK 2
Brooke Powell is located at 222 Starling Ln. Ri... Feb 12 BROOKE 2
Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave... Feb 12 MICHELLE 2
Jessica Bolter is located at 20409 Harvard Way.... Feb 12 JESSICA 2
Review: Partnership for People with Disabilities Feb 11 Well Well 17
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) Feb 11 gdgalla 8
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Riverside County was issued at February 14 at 1:11PM PST

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC