Dine 909: Golden Corral finally opens...

Dine 909: Golden Corral finally opens in San Bernardino

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The buffet restaurant, which seats about 400 people and has nearly 200 parking spaces, is at 325 Hospitality Lane, in the southern half of the lot at the southeast corner of Waterman Avenue and Hospitality Lane. That still leaves room for the various pumpkin patches and Christmas tree lots that operate on that corner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Feb 25 Vanessa 33
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
wsr (Feb '07) Feb 16 iii 48
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC