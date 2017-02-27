Dine 909: Golden Corral finally opens in San Bernardino
The buffet restaurant, which seats about 400 people and has nearly 200 parking spaces, is at 325 Hospitality Lane, in the southern half of the lot at the southeast corner of Waterman Avenue and Hospitality Lane. That still leaves room for the various pumpkin patches and Christmas tree lots that operate on that corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows?
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|3
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|33
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|iii
|48
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC