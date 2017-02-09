Death of man found dead in Riverside-area embankment remains a mystery, sheriff's officials say
More than 24 hours after a 29-year-old Riverside man was found dead along a Riverside-area embankment, Riverside County sheriff's officials cannot say whether his death is suspicious. "It is too early to determine if foul play is involved," Deputy Michael Vasquez said in an email Monday morning.
