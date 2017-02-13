Complaints about flooded streets rain...

Complaints about flooded streets rain down on Chino

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Chino got clobbered not only by the rains two weeks ago but by angry residents in the Preserve neighborhood upset about flooded streets . South Chino residents and homeowner associations sent City Hall 38 letters - talk about being inundated - questioning why streets hadn't been improved and storm drains installed on streets such as Pine, Kimball, Bickmore and Euclid avenues, what do they pay taxes for anyway, that sort of thing.

