Child traumatized by amusement ride c...

Child traumatized by amusement ride crash at Riverside restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Six children were injured Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, when the Incredible Express ride at John's Incredible Pizza in Riverside malfunctioned and came to an abrupt stop. Kayla Simpson, 13, expected to have a fun time when she went to John's Incredible Pizza in Riverside with friends Monday, Feb. 13. But after a train-themed ride malfunctioned and abruptly stopped, causing its occupants' faces to slam into the front of their train cars, the afternoon turned into a traumatic experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) 23 hr Woweee 32
Who knows? Feb 21 KES 2
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
wsr (Feb '07) Feb 16 iii 48
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC