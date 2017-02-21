Child traumatized by amusement ride crash at Riverside restaurant
Six children were injured Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, when the Incredible Express ride at John's Incredible Pizza in Riverside malfunctioned and came to an abrupt stop. Kayla Simpson, 13, expected to have a fun time when she went to John's Incredible Pizza in Riverside with friends Monday, Feb. 13. But after a train-themed ride malfunctioned and abruptly stopped, causing its occupants' faces to slam into the front of their train cars, the afternoon turned into a traumatic experience.
