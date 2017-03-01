4 dead, 2 hospitalized after plane crashes into Riverside house
RIVERSIDE >> At least four people were killed and two were injured Monday when a plane nosedived into a Riverside neighborhood shortly after takeoff, destroying two houses and starting a fire that burned for hours. Firefighters believed three to five more people may have been inside the houses, and hours later were still looking for additional victims, Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said.
