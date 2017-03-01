4 dead, 2 hospitalized after plane cr...

4 dead, 2 hospitalized after plane crashes into Riverside house

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Whittier Daily News

RIVERSIDE >> At least four people were killed and two were injured Monday when a plane nosedived into a Riverside neighborhood shortly after takeoff, destroying two houses and starting a fire that burned for hours. Firefighters believed three to five more people may have been inside the houses, and hours later were still looking for additional victims, Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Feb 25 Vanessa 33
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
wsr (Feb '07) Feb 16 iii 48
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,649 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC