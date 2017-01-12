Why Rancho Cucamonga owners of Riversidea s Roller City 2001 are closing its doors

RIVERSIDE >> After nearly four decades, the Rancho Cucamonga owners of Roller City 2001 in Riverside have closed their rink and leased the building. Richard “Dicky” Chado Jr., 61, and his wife Donna Chado, 50, said they weren't ready to retire, but had received an offer they couldn't refuse from Harbor Freight Tools, part of an equipment chain.

