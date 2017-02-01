Weaker winds and lower temperatures in store this weekend
Motorist drive along Granite Hill Dr. as strong gusty winds blows dust across the road in Jurupa Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 “We can expect weaker winds and through the weekend,” said Larissa Johnson, meteorological technician with the National Weather Service. “Aside from that, it will be a pleasant weekend with warmer temperatures through Monday.” Peak gusts Saturday will be less than Friday, accompanied with warmer temperatures.
