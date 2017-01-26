Thousands of women, others rally in Riverside to protest Trumpa s policies
Thousands chant and hold signs as they march to Riverside City Hall during The Women's March on Riverside in Riverside Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. RIVERSIDE >> A loud but peaceful crowd of more than 4,000 people packed Riverside's Main Street mall and marched through the streets of downtown Saturday morning, Jan. 21, to support equality and women's rights and to protest the new president's words and actions.
