San JacintoFoodie Empire: Changes at Maze Stone in San Jacinto; Magnone's for sale
The Magnone structure at 1630 Spruce St. has been a notable fixture in Riverside since its designers, builders and owners, the Magnon family, opened their 6,000-square-foot restaurant there in January 1988. Over the past few decades, the property has changed proprietors, names, decors and menus several times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|1 hr
|Genl Forrest
|87
|California Daily Sun ...
|22 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|forum DOA
|236
|Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09)
|Jan 6
|Shelley shell
|13
|any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11)
|Jan 5
|lukage14
|2
|Review: Gennaro's Plumbing (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|81
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Jan 4
|KBS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC