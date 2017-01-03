RiversideWar with ISIS to be discusse...

RiversideWar with ISIS to be discussed in Riverside

Tuesday Jan 3

The conflict in Iraq and war with the Islamic State are the scheduled topics of a talk Thursday, Jan. 12 in Riverside. World Affairs Council Inland Southern California is sponsoring the speech by Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, Kurdistan regional government representative to the United States.

Riverside, CA

