RiversideWar with ISIS to be discussed in Riverside
The conflict in Iraq and war with the Islamic State are the scheduled topics of a talk Thursday, Jan. 12 in Riverside. World Affairs Council Inland Southern California is sponsoring the speech by Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, Kurdistan regional government representative to the United States.
