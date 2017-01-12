RiversideRiverside aims to fix Mount ...

RiversideRiverside aims to fix Mount Rubidoux's trail troubles

Now the city wants to fix the damage and also restore the defunct waterfall and grotto known as St. Francis Falls on the mountain's north side. Using a state grant and money from a city historic preservation fund, Riverside officials plan to hire a consultant to design and engineer repairs to trails and the falls.

