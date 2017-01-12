RiversideMedical interns to visit Riv...

RiversideMedical interns to visit Riverside Woman's Club

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

An event notice says medical interns from UC Riverside will present information on what health tests women need at specific ages and questions they should ask their doctors. This will be an informal meeting in the foyer at the clubhouse, located at 4092 10th St. It begins at 6 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.

