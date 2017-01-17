RiversideMan suspected of 'inappropri...

RiversideMan suspected of 'inappropriately touching' girl, 5, in Riverside apartment

Tuesday

A 23-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after police say he followed a 5-year-old girl into her Riverside apartment and inappropriately touched her. Officers were called to a complex in the 1300 block of Panorama Road about 2:15 p.m., said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

