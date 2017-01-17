RiversideHundreds take part in Rivers...

RiversideHundreds take part in Riverside walk to honor King

About 300 people marched through Riverside Monday, Jan. 16, celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. as part of the 24th annual walk honoring the civil rights leader. William Barr, 77, of Moreno Valley, a member of the African American Historical Society, was part of that first walk and has continued to do so every year.

