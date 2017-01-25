RiversideAnimal rescue team frees horse stuck in mud in Riverside's Arlanza neighborhood
A horse that was stuck in mud was pulled out by an animal rescue team in Riverside's Arlanza neighborhood. A horse that had become hypothermic after becoming stuck in thick mud in Riverside early Friday, Jan. 20, was quickly freed by a responding animal rescue team, according to officials.
