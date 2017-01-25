RiversideAnimal rescue team frees hor...

RiversideAnimal rescue team frees horse stuck in mud in Riverside's Arlanza neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A horse that was stuck in mud was pulled out by an animal rescue team in Riverside's Arlanza neighborhood. A horse that had become hypothermic after becoming stuck in thick mud in Riverside early Friday, Jan. 20, was quickly freed by a responding animal rescue team, according to officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Xoxoxo 1 hr Xxxxx 142
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) 4 hr Rubidoux 50
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 22 Red Foreman 237
Did you know?... Jan 20 Israel Did 911 2
Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10) Jan 20 Israel Did 911 6
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Jan 19 Skys the limit 17
any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11) Jan 5 lukage14 2
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Riverside County was issued at January 25 at 8:59PM PST

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC