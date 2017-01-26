Riverside Police Mourn 17-Year-Old Po...

Riverside Police Mourn 17-Year-Old Police Explorer

The Riverside Police Department is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old Riverside Police Explorer who was killed in a car crash this week. Paul Napier, of Jurupa Valley, was a member of Riverside Police Explorer Post 714 for the past one and a half years.

