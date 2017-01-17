Postwar growth in Redlands will be Redlands Area Historical Society topic Jan. 23
Nathan Gonzales, archivist and head of special collections at the A.K. Smiley Public Library, will present a program on “The Exponential Growth of the Postwar Period” when the Redlands Area Historical Society meets 7 p.m. Monday in the Assembly Room of the A.K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine St., Redlands. Gonzales has an interest in the architecture from the late 1940s to 1960s that includes the Mid-Century Modern era.
