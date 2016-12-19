Possible infant remains found buried in Riverside park
A view of the San Gabriel Mountains from Martha McLean Anza Narrows Park off Jurupa Avenue in Riverside. Police recovered remains, possibly of an infant, in the park late Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|Shelley shell
|13
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|8 hr
|Genl Forrest
|77
|any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11)
|Thu
|lukage14
|2
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Thu
|rajaincajin
|235
|Review: Gennaro's Plumbing (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Lou
|81
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Wed
|KBS
|3
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Jan 2
|Ski4Ever
|10
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC