Inland Empire Business Education Program for Women Entrepreneurs

Riverside, CA - Applications are now being accepted for an intensive program of education, business planning, and business counseling for women who want to start their own businesses or expand an existing business. The program is offered by the Inland Empire Women's Business Center, a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardin o in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, and sponsored by Citibank.

