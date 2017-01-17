Fullerton man arrested after chase, c...

Fullerton man arrested after chase, crash and foot pursuit in Riverside

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Wave

Riverside police officers on Monday evening arrested a 27-year-old Orange County man on suspicion that he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle, crashed the vehicle and then bailed on foot. Shane Gregory Hallahan of Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a public officer, evading a peace officer, possessing a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property and violating his probation, according to online jail records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Xoxoxo 2 hr Xxx 78
Did you know?... Fri Israel Did 911 2
Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10) Fri Israel Did 911 6
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Jan 19 Skys the limit 17
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) Jan 12 Cindylu 11
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11) Jan 5 lukage14 2
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Riverside County was issued at January 21 at 5:59PM PST

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,126,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC