Fullerton man arrested after chase, crash and foot pursuit in Riverside

Riverside police officers on Monday evening arrested a 27-year-old Orange County man on suspicion that he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle, crashed the vehicle and then bailed on foot. Shane Gregory Hallahan of Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a public officer, evading a peace officer, possessing a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property and violating his probation, according to online jail records.

