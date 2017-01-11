BWW Interview: Colin Cloud, of the Illusionists - Live from Broadway, ...

One of the world's top magic ensemble companies is coming to Riverside, following a Broadway run, as part of its tour of more than fifty North American cities. THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY, featuring seven performers, will play the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, California, for two shows on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27, 2017.

