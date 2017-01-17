Blood of the Martyrs blood drive is today
The Diocese of San Bernardino-Catholics of African Descent and LifeStream blood bank have convened a coalition of community partners to conduct the 17th annual Blood of the Martyrs blood drive today. LifeStream donor centers are open regular hours during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to accept blood donations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xoxoxo
|1 hr
|Xxx
|157
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Jan 12
|Cindylu
|11
|Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10)
|Jan 12
|ProSewer
|5
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Jan 12
|RiccardoFire
|90
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Jan 11
|What
|3
|California Daily Sun ...
|Jan 9
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC