Agency offers career training

Other campuses: Satellite branch in Riverside, 9825 County Farm Road; Moreno Valley High School, 23300 Cottonwood Ave., Moreno Valley; and Indio, 47-336 Oasis St. She suffered a seizure in the waiting room and went into a coma. Doctors inserted a breathing tube, but she couldn't talk for six years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.