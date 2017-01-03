Suspect arrested in attempted sexual assaults following 215 Freeway car crashes in Riverside

Riverside police released this composite sketch of a man who they say robbed and tried to sexually assault a woman after ramming her vehicle on the Central Avenue offramp from Interstate 215 in Riverside about 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. A similar attack in the same part of Riverside occurred Thursday, Dec. 29, but the victim could not provide a suspect or vehicle description, so police are not sure the incidents are connected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.