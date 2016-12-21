Second Riverside a oeQuiet Zonea Goes...

Second Riverside a oeQuiet Zonea Goes into Effect

A second "Quiet Zone" was launched this week in the City of Riverside along Metrolink's 91/Perris Valley Line. The Quiet Zone was approved by the Federal Railroad Administration after safety enhancements were completed at four crossings near the UC Riverside campus.

