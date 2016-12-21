RiversideWhy it could cost more to park in downtown Riverside
Julie Oliver of Moreno Valley uses a parking meter in downtown Riverside in 2009. City officials will consider increasing the cost of downtown parking, which hasn't gone up since 2010, to pay for improvements such as better signs and new parking garages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Thu
|model_geo
|16
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Dec 20
|KBS
|2
|Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|Muneca
|7
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Dec 10
|Riverside west
|48
|Past Due Notice...
|Dec 10
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb...
|Dec 8
|Your Service Prov...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC