RiversideSewage spill sends pungent water down Alessandro Blvd. in Riverside
Riverside public works crews were on the scene of a sewage spill Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in front of Misson Grove Plaza on Alessandro Boulevard. One lane of eastbound Alessandro was closed for about a half-block as pungent-smelling sewage water flowed along the gutter on the side of the street.
