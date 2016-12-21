RiversideRiverside man to stand trial in connection with neighbor's stabbing
A Riverside man accused of stabbing his neighbor during a brawl stemming from a residential dispute must stand trial for attempted murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday. Carlos Padilla, 32, was arrested in June after the alleged attack outside Allsups Market in the 1700 block of Main Street, just off Strong Street.
