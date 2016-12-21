RiversideRiverside homeless musician gets gift of a new trumpet

RiversideRiverside homeless musician ...

Riverside homeless musician gets gift of a new trumpet

Tuesday Dec 20

Every night around 5 p.m. during Riverside's Festival of Lights, street musician John Shannon puts sunglasses on his dog, Blackie, opens his trumpet case and takes out his horn. Over the next few hours, Shannon will run through about 40 Christmas standards for an appreciative audience on the downtown mall that tips him ones, fives, even twenties, and shoots pictures and video of him on their cell phones.

