RiversidePit bull owner decries neighbor's justice

Carina Garcia said she is sorry that her pit bull killed a neighbor's poodle, but she also said she believes the neighbor accused of fatally slitting the pit bull's throat could have handled the situation differently. "He could have called police or animal control, and they could have put him down in their way," she said Monday, Dec. 26, from inside her white, wrought iron gate on Hollyhock Lane in the La Sierra neighborhood of Riverside.

