RiversidePit bull owner decries neigh...

RiversidePit bull owner decries neighbor's justice

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Carina Garcia said she is sorry that her pit bull killed a neighbor's poodle, but she also said she believes the neighbor accused of fatally slitting the pit bull's throat could have handled the situation differently. "He could have called police or animal control, and they could have put him down in their way," she said Monday, Dec. 26, from inside her white, wrought iron gate on Hollyhock Lane in the La Sierra neighborhood of Riverside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 10 min Splits2898 66
News Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07) Fri Your Service Prov... 8
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Fri The truth 49
Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15) Dec 26 Lori 3
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Dec 25 annonymous 228
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Dec 22 model_geo 16
Rockford Anderson of OPD Dec 20 KBS 2
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,356

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC