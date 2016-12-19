RiversidePhotos of Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage up Mount Rubidoux in Riverside
Participants in Saturday morning's procession from Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine to Mount Rubidoux in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe walk along Mission Inn Avenue and make their way on to Mount Rubidoux Drive in Riverside. Catholics made a 2.5-mile pilgrimage up Riverside's Mount Rubidoux on Saturday in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe, whose feast day is Monday.
