RiversideCracked pipe caused Riverside sewage spill
A cracked sewer line that spilled thousands of gallons of foul-smelling waste water Sunday, Dec. 4, near Riverside's Mission Grove Plaza should be fixed by Tuesday morning, officials said. The spill was reported Sunday morning after people spotted brown water bubbling up between the asphalt and the curb on Alessandro Boulevard at Mission Grove Parkway.
