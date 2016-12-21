RiversideCity not likely to lower sewer rates

Riverside officials will discuss whether to reduce planned sewer rate increases on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Officials say reducing rates would leave the city short on money to run the city's Water Quality Control Plant on Thursday and do maintenance to sewer lines. Riverside officials will discuss whether to shrink sewer rate increases planned for the next two years at a 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting at Riverside City Hall, 3900 Main St. In 2014, the City Council approved a five-year plan for the sewer system that included increasing customer rates by 8.5 percent a year through mid-2019, according to a city report.

