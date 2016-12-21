RiversideBrothers Osborne keep the pa...

RiversideBrothers Osborne keep the party going in Riverside with their Dirt Rich Tour

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Also: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, 3485 Mission Inn Ave. Riverside at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Tickets are $22.50 at Livenation.com . Country music singer-songwriters and brothers T.J. and John Osborne have not stopped celebrating since their surprising upset at the 50th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 2. The guys managed to snag vocal duo of the year, an honor that was widely projected to go to fellow country act, Florida Georgia Line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Fri Trump your President 25
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Thu model_geo 16
Rockford Anderson of OPD Dec 20 KBS 2
News Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09) Dec 11 Muneca 7
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Dec 10 Riverside west 48
Past Due Notice... Dec 10 Your Service Prov... 1
Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb... Dec 8 Your Service Prov... 1
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC