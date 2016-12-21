RiversideBrothers Osborne keep the party going in Riverside with their Dirt Rich Tour
Also: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, 3485 Mission Inn Ave. Riverside at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Tickets are $22.50 at Livenation.com . Country music singer-songwriters and brothers T.J. and John Osborne have not stopped celebrating since their surprising upset at the 50th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 2. The guys managed to snag vocal duo of the year, an honor that was widely projected to go to fellow country act, Florida Georgia Line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Thu
|model_geo
|16
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Dec 20
|KBS
|2
|Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09)
|Dec 11
|Muneca
|7
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Dec 10
|Riverside west
|48
|Past Due Notice...
|Dec 10
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb...
|Dec 8
|Your Service Prov...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC