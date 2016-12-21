Riverside man cuts throat of dog that attacked his pet, authorities say
A Riverside man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty after he cut the throat of a pit bull that fatally wounded his poodle, authorities said. Rudy Jesus Barajas, 30, was arrested about 10:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Hollyhock Lane in Riverside, booking logs show.
