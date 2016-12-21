Riverside man cuts throat of dog that...

Riverside man cuts throat of dog that attacked his pet, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A Riverside man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty after he cut the throat of a pit bull that fatally wounded his poodle, authorities said. Rudy Jesus Barajas, 30, was arrested about 10:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Hollyhock Lane in Riverside, booking logs show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 19 min Bubblegum6390 64
News Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07) 1 hr Your Service Prov... 8
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) 2 hr The truth 49
Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15) Dec 26 Lori 3
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Dec 25 annonymous 228
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Dec 22 model_geo 16
Rockford Anderson of OPD Dec 20 KBS 2
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Riverside County was issued at December 30 at 12:53PM PST

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,202 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC