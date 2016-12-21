Rain leads to traffic havoc on Inland Empire freeways
A much-anticipated winter storm has dropped rain and snow on the Inland Empire leading to several crashes early today on local freeways. One of the most troublesome crashes took place on the southbound 15 Freeway near Jurupa Avenue in the Rancho Cucamonga area involving three tractor trailers, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.
Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
