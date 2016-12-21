Olive Crest Receives $13,000 from RP&...

Olive Crest Receives $13,000 from RP&B's Annual Fundraising Activities

Thursday Dec 22

RIVERSIDE, Calif - Roorda, Piquet & Bessee, Inc., a professional CPA firm, presented a check for $13,228 to Olive Crest on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at RP&B's office, 5995 Brockton Ave. in Riverside. The check was the culmination of the firm's annual fundraising activities, which benefit local charitable organizations.

