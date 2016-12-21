Man sought in crash, attempted sexual assault

Police in Riverside are searching for a man who allegedly rear-ended another vehicle and tried to sexually assault the female driver at knifepoint. Riverside police officials say the incident happened at about 1:16 a.m. on Dec. 23, in the 5700 block of Sycamore Canyon Blvd. According to police, a woman had just put gas in her car at a station off Interstate 215 when she noticed a vehicle following her.

