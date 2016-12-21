Blue light ceremonies to honor fallen...

Blue light ceremonies to honor fallen Riverside County law enforcement officers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

At the event, which is set for 6 p.m. at La Quinta City Hall, the Sheriff's Department will honor the officers shot and killed Oct. 8 while responding to a family disturbance call. Prosecutors say the suspect, John Hernandez Felix, ambushed the officers in a targeted attack against law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Fri Trump your President 25
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Thu model_geo 16
Rockford Anderson of OPD Dec 20 KBS 2
News Fugitive in Grand Terrace child molestations ca... (Nov '09) Dec 11 Muneca 7
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Dec 10 Riverside west 48
Past Due Notice... Dec 10 Your Service Prov... 1
Scott Heller wanted on Grand Theft Auto and emb... Dec 8 Your Service Prov... 1
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Riverside County was issued at December 24 at 11:57AM PST

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC