After an unexpected CMA win, Brothers Osborne keep the party goin' with its Dirt Rich Tour

Country music sibling duo Brothers Osborne featuring lead singer and rhythm guitarist T.J. and lead guitarist John Osborne will headline Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside on Dec. 14 and the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 15. Brothers Osborne will headline the Municipal Auditorium in Riverside on Dec. 14 and the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 15. Country music sibling duo Brothers Osborne featuring lead singer and rhythm guitarist T.J. and lead guitarist John Osborne will headline Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside on Dec. 14 and the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 15. Brothers Osborne will headline the Municipal Auditorium in Riverside on Dec. 14 and the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 15. Country music sibling duo Brothers Osborne featuring lead singer and rhythm guitarist T.J. and lead guitarist John Osborne will headline Riverside ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.