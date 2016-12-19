19-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash
Authorities responded after a 19-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. After a 19-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in what police are calling a hit-and-run crash, police asked for the public's help to locate the driver responsible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
