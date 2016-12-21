After San Bernardino terror attack, Inland Empire residents reflect on tragedy

Maria Ong, 72, of San Bernardino rides her electric scooter up to her apartment in San Bernardino on Nov. 9. She now backs up an electric wheelchair to her door at night to help prevent intruders from entering after the Dec. 2nd terrorist attack has made her very afraid. Tattooed and bandana-clad Denver Cooley, pastor of a church that caters to scary-looking motorcycle riders, was shaken by the Dec. 2 San Bernardino terrorist attack.

