Carpenter found guilty of 1990s murde...

Carpenter found guilty of 1990s murders of 2 prostitutes

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this July 31, 2014 file photo, John Bittrolff, appears in a Riverhead, N.Y. court room for arraignment on murder charges. On Wednesday, July 5, 2017, a Long Island jury convicted Bittrolff of murder in the deaths of two prostitutes found slain in the 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dans Horse dead farm (Aug '13) 6 hr Not Dan 598
Bittrolff 21 hr Mastic Man 4
News Suspended Westhampton Beach cop drops $75M suit... Jun 19 Scott McKend 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May '17 dictatorship 6
Choya Farm (Oct '16) May '17 Bruce 13
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May '17 Lisa 337
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) May '17 07 Mustang 30
See all Riverhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverhead Forum Now

Riverhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Riverhead, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC